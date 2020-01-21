NGC 7789, AN OPEN CLUSTER IN CASSIOPEIA

Photographer

Steve Pastor

Email

astro3d@pvtnetworks.net

Location of image

Mayhill, NM

Date/Time of image

evenings of 22, 25Oct 2019

Equipment

Takahashi CCA-250 f/5 astrograph and also QSI683 wsg electronic camera (Astrodon Gen2 filter) on a Paramount ME

Description

NGC 7789 is an open cluster located in the constellationCassiopeia The cluster was uncovered by Caroline Herschel in 1783, and also is approximated to be 6,000 light-years away. The direct exposure was a total amount of 4 hrs direct exposure.

Website

https://www.facebook.com/steve.pastor.39

