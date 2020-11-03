News of the World: Tom Hanks starrer movie unveils its first look, watch the trailer here

The western drama News of the World stars Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is distributed by Universal Pictures, and is scheduled to release in theaters this Christmas.

News of the World is Tom Hanks’ first ever Old West film in which he plays the role of Captain Jefferson Kidd. Helmed by Paul Greengrass, he talks about the character of Kidd played by Hanks. He calls his character lonely and singular, but Kidd is a “a thread who connects one community to another,” when the fabric of the society is essentially worn out.

The premise of the movie is based 2016 novel by Paulette Jiles which bears the same name. In News of the World Tom Hanks is a Texan who undertakes a harrowing mission to bring back a young girl to her own community who is taken away by Kiowa tribe.

What can we expect from News of the World?

Paul Greengrass and Tom Hanks have previously worked together in phenomenal movies including Captain Phillips, and the duo is back again in this Old West movie, News of the World.

New of the World will release in theatres on December 25, 2020. Previously this historical drama was in development under Fox 2000. But as Disney purchased the 20th Century Fox Studio, Universal Pictures is the proprietor of this production. The filming and production of this movie had begun on September 2, 2019, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Apart from Tom Hanks who plays the role of veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, it also stars in the main lead the 12-year old German actress Helena Zengel. She plays the role of Johanna who is taken away and brought up by the Kiowa tribe.

Additionally, the cast members also includes:

Michael Covino plays Ron Avalon.

Fred Hechinger plays Thomas Kidd.

Chukwudi Iwuji plays Charles Edgefield.

Elizabeth Marvel plays Gannett.

Thomas Francis Murphy plays Merritt Farley.

Neil Sandilands plays Wilhelm Leonberger.

And, Mare Winningham plays Jane.

Is the trailer available?

The trailer was released on October 22, 2020. It was released by Universal Pictures on YouTube. Watch the official trailer here.

The widowed Civil War veteran, Captain Kidd is tasked to bring Johanna back to her relatives. It covers the journey of Kidd and Johanna who battle loneliness in the wilderness they cover and the sole comfort in companionship. So, get ready for this moving tale which will release in the theatres on Christmas.

The post News of the World: Tom Hanks starrer movie unveils its first look, watch the trailer here by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.