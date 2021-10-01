New Apple iPhone 13 and 13 Pro lineup features all predictable upgrades

Wait for Apple iPhone 13 series has been over. Launching on September 17, 2021, the iPhone 13 series has fulfilled users’ expectations and features predictable upgrades such as faster performance, longer-lasting battery life, a better screen, nifty camera tricks, and new colors. This time Apple kept its iPhone prices primarily similar to last year’s models despite rumors that prices would be higher than last year’s models.

AT&T offers massive discounts, and trade-in offers such as $1,000 off the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max and up to $700 off the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. Moreover, Verizon offers a discount of up to $800 off any iPhone 13, covering the iPhone 13 or mini base costs.

These updated iPhones and iPad running on iOS 15, which will be publicly available to install next week, features a few camera upgrades, upped storage, a new A15 Bionic processor, and more. Earlier, the four-model series for the iPhone 13 was predicted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo just like iPhone 12’s series, which are iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Here’s everything we know about iPhone 13 collection.

Price and storage variants

The iPhone 13 series mostly copies the pricing for the iPhone 12. Prices are not much higher than the prices of the iPhone 12 series. Although Apple has since done away with the 64GB storage option for its standard and Mini options, the pricing of the iPhone 13 has stayed the same. The price iPhone 13 Mini starts at $699 for 128GB of storage. The standard iPhone 13 price starts at $799, the Pro at $999, and Pro Max at $1,0999.

Moreover, prices for the Pro versions are similar to other high-end smartphone models like the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra, costing $1,000 and $1,200, respectively.

Here is the price and storage variants chart

Phone

128GB of storage

256GB of storage

512GB of storage

1TB of storage

iPhone 13 Mini

$699

$799

$999

NA

iPhone 13

$799

$899

$1,099

NA

iPhone 13 Pro

$999

$1,099

$1,299

$1,499

iPhone 13 Pro Max

$1,099

$1,199

$1,399

$1,599

By this chart, it is clear that 1TB storage is not available in iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13.

Battery

Battery specification has not been disclosed yet but Apple said that the new iPhones will sport longer battery life than the iPhone 12 series. They added, “the iPhone 13 and iPhone Mini hold battery backup for 17 and 19 hours of video playback, respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro is long last for 22 hours, and the iPhone Pro Max for 28 hours.”

Moreover, rumors prior to the launch iPhone 13 series suggested that each model will get a battery boost. According to reports from Twitter, the iPhone 13 would have a 2,406-mAh battery, the iPhone 13 standard, and the Pro models would have a 3,095-mAh battery, and the Pro Max has a 4,352-mAh battery. Since Apple has not disclosed battery specifications, we can’t say the speculations are true or not.

Camera upgrades

iPhone 13 series features camera upgrades as compare to the iPhone 12 series as it includes the addition of cinematic mode and macro photography. This will also have a lidar scanner, similar to iPhone 12 series. This is the second generation of iPhones to only feature a lidar scanner on its higher-end models.

Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have two improved 12-megapixel cameras with wide and ultrawide lenses and the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have three new rear cameras with a 12-megapixel wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lens.

Display

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models both feature a 120Hz display, as predicted back in March. The number of hertz a phone screen is able to display refers to its number of frames per second, which determines how fast and smooth the screen feels when you’re scrolling through apps and web pages. The standard and Mini models, however, don’t feature the 120Hz display.

The post New Apple iPhone 13 and 13 Pro lineup features all predictable upgrades by Bob Luthar appeared first on The TeCake.