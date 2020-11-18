New Amsterdam season 3: Is the show cancelled or renewed?

New Amsterdam Season 3 is anticipated by all its fans. The second season released on September 24, 2019. There was a fear whether the show wrapped up with season 2 but no need to panic. Season 3 of the show has been given a green light and is expected to air by 2021. However, a delay can be expected due to the ongoing pandemic since the production has not yet begun. New Amsterdam is based on the book “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” written by Eric Manheimer. The show first hit the screens on September 25, 2018. The show received mixed responses with negative criticisms which pointed out that it is overcrowded. However, many found the busy and thrilling hospital experiences interesting. David Schulner is the creator of the show. The show has 2 seasons with 40 episodes in total.

What is the storyline of New Amsterdam season 3?

It follows the life of the protagonist Dr Max Goodwin who has come with an aim to change the beurocratic rules and give his patients the best care possible. However, this is not easy to attain even if you are the Medical director of USA’s one of the oldest hospital. This doesn’t stop him from trying and he puts all the effort to bring the place back to its glory.

Season 2 ended with a new storyline for many characters which the fans are eager to see. With Max having a breakup, there is a chance for a new woman in his life and chances are that it might be Helen. This might upset Dr Shin. We will also see what happens to Ella and Kapoor with their grandson in the middle. The covid situations might also be included in the new season. However, there is no trailer for the next season and the fans will have to wait a little longer to get more updates.

Other updates on the show

New Amsterdam season 3 is likely to release in 2021. It was scheduled to release in the first couple months but there will be a delay in this due to Covid-19. The season can be expected by the end of 2021. The productions are expected to begin soon keeping in mind to follow all safety protocols.

The same cast is expected to come up again for yet another season. Ryan Eggold as Dr Max, Janet Montgomery as Dr Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman as Dr Helen, Tyler Labine as Dr Iggy, Anupam Kher as Dr Kapoor, Dierdre Friel as Ella and Daniel Dae Kim as Dr Cassian.

