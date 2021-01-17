Neve Campbell: What is the net worth of the Canadian actress?

Neve Campbell is known for her roles in teen shows like Party of Five and the Scream series. Moreover, she is also a producer apart from her acting career. Her other notable films are The Craft, Wild Things, 54, Three To Tango, Panic, and The Company. However, she also bagged awards for her roles like the Golden Globes, Family Film Award, Saturn Award, Scream Award, Blockbuster Entertainment Award, along with others and also nominations. Well, we are all familiar with her career, and the curiosity will be regarding her net worth. You have come to the right place as this article covers her childhood, personal life, and other details. Before that, here are some quick facts about Neve Campbell.

Quick Facts About Neve Campbell

Renowned for her role in Party of Five and Scream franchise

Born on: October 3, 1973

Age: 47 years

Profession: Actress, producer

Married to: JJ Feild

Children: Caspian

Siblings: Christian, Alex and Damian

How She Rose To Fame?

Neve Campbell was born in Guelph, Ontario, to Marnie and Gerry Campbell. Her mother was a psychologist and also a yoga instructor, and her father was an immigrant. He used to teach high school drama. Neve has a history of her family members who were involved in drama. Her maternal grandparents were owners of a theatre company, and her paternal grandparents were performers. As a young child, she became interested in ballet and went to study it at Erinvale School of Dance. Later she moved to the National Ballet School of Canada. At the age of 15, she began pursuing acting as her career. She made her debut by acting in the Coca-Cola commercial. Neve appeared in small roles after that. However, she had her big breakthrough in the movie Party of Five. Later, she went on to play roles in many other movies. Recently, there is an update that Neve will reprise her role in the new sequel of a scream, which will be released in 2022.

Personal Life

Neve Campbell was first married to Jeff Colt in 1995. She then married John Light, but the couple got divorced in 2010. At present, she is with JJ Feild, and the couple has a son named Caspian. In 2018, the couple decided to adopt a son.

Net worth of Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell has a net worth of $10 million. She has earned this from her career in acting since she was young. This number is still likely to increase considering her acting career.

