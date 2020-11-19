Netflix: What are the best tv shows to watch on Netflix in November 2020?

Netflix offers you a range of content, based on different genres and if you are looking for few of the best tv shows to stream, it can prove to be quite daunting. You have the entirety of the content of Netflix at your disposal, and choosing for the right content that would instantly make you fall for it can prove to quite problematic. So, we are here to help you to sort this indecision out for some curated streaming recommendations.

Here are the 5 best tv shows on Netflix in November 2020.

The Queen’s Gambit

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy. Bill Camp. Moses Ingram. Isla Johnston. Christiane Seidel. Rebecca Root. Chloe Pirrie. Akemnji Ndifornyen

Plot: One of the best tv series of 2020, the plot is set during the Cold War era. It centers on the chess prodigy Beth Harmon who struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world. The series is based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama The Queen’s Gambit is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius.

Dash and Lily

Cast: Austin Abrams as Dash, Midori Francis as Lily, Dante Brown as Boomer, Troy Iwata as Langston.

Plot: In this romantic comedy released on Netflix on November 10, 2020, a whirlwind Christmas romance builds between Dash and Lily. Dash is cynical while Lily is optimistic Lily. They trade dares, dreams and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations around New York City.

Trial 4

Cast: Vittoria Puccini, Francesco Scianna, Camilla Filippi, Michele Morrone, Bill Rogers, Antonio Zavatteri, Irene Casagrande.

Plot: Released on 11 November 2020, in this true crime tv series, Trial 4, episode date: 11 November 2020, Sean K. Ellis as a teenager is charged in the 1993 killing of a Boston police officer. He fights to prove his innocence while also simultaneously exposing the police corruption and systematic racism.

Chappelle’s show

Cast: Dave Chappelle. Anthony Berry. Neal Brennan. Bill Burr. Brian Dykstra. Drake Hill. Sophina Brown. William Bogert.

Plot: Comedian Dave Chappelle hosts this sketch-comedy show that parodies the nuances of the race and culture in this comedy series. The show usually ends with a musical performance.

The Liberator

Cast: Bradley James. Jose Miguel Vasquez. Martin Sensmeier. Billy Breed. Forrest Goodluck. Bryan Hibbard. Tatanka Means. Kiowa Gordon.

Plot: The Liberator is an American adult animated war drama miniseries based on the book by writer Alex Kershaw. The plot follows the maverick U.S. Army officer Felix “Shotgun” Sparks and his infantry unit who fight for more than 500 days in order to liberate Europe.

These are few of the fresh recommendations for you to binge-watch on Netflix. It will definitely keep you hooked from the beginning to the end offering a wide spectre on different topics featuring a nuanced performance by some of the best actors.

