Netflix: What are the best horror/thriller movies like Psycho?

If you have been intrigued by Alfred Hitchcock’s horror thriller flicks like Psycho, we have curated the best list for you. Hitchcock’s Psycho has transcended times with its premise and the character of Norman Bates. Played by Anthony Perkins, Psycho is a movie which will thrill you and connect with your inner fears. The impulsive behavior to commit a crime is covered in this movie.

Here is a list of top 5 horror flicks like Psycho.

A Nightmare of Elm Street

Directed by Wes Craven, this movie is a critically-acclaimed masterpiece. It falls in the slasher movie genre and is now a well established franchise with a total of nine movies. The premise of the original movie covers the story of a clawed killer. He mercilessly butchers the friends of the girl he is pursuing. The manic kills them while they are asleep. The girl now pushes herself to stay awake to escape the killer. This movie is one among Wes Craven’s finest work.

The Killer Inside Me

Directed by Michael Winterbottom, the movie titled as The Killer Inside Me is highly disturbing. The movie is based on pulp hero Jim Thompson’s novel which has the same title. The Killer Inside Me stars Cassey Affleck as Sheriff Lou Ford. While he is a member of the police department, he is a sociopath. This is a cold, grimy tale of violence. The movie also stars Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson in the lead.

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Directed byTom Tykwer, the thriller Perfume: The Story of a Murderer released in 2006 is a challenging movie with a controversial plot. Jean-Baptiste Grenouille’s olfactory senses allows him to come ahead with the world’s finest perfume. But now his sense have grown quite dark which pushes him to do something too disturbing. He is on a quest to capture the ultimate scent which makes him obsessed with capturing the scent of young womanwood.

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

The phenomenal director, Alfred Hitchcock’s 1927 movie is his first classic thriller. The plot of The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog is after Marie Belloc Lowndes. The story is set in London, where a landlady is quite glad to welcome the man who had taken lodge at this new place. But it soon comes to light that this man is a pyschopath who is on a spree to kill the women in the town. This movie is loosely based on Jack the Ripper.

Halloween

If you loved watching Hitchcock’s thriller, Psycho, you need to watch John Carpenter’s Halloween. This thriller is merciless and in the 93-minute span, it will give you intense thrills. The premise is set in the year 1963. On a Halloween night, Michael Myers kills his sister mercilessly. He is diagnosed with mental illness and is kept in a mental hospital. 15 years later he returns to Haddonfield, Illinois to once again reignite his murderous instincts.

In each of these horror movies, the premise is unique and do not overlap. Skim through this list and pick up your choice to explore the horror flicks.

