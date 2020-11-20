Netflix: What are the 5 best gangster movies on Netflix?

If you are looking for some gangster crime dramas on Netflix with an enthralling, bloody, melodramatic plot that will also give you some historical insights, we have some of the best recommendations for you. It will grip your attention and you will surely into the bloody brawls and crime sequences.

Here are a few of the best movies from the gangster crime drama genre that is available for you to stream on Netflix.

The Departed

One of the best crime drama directors of all time, Martin Scorsese brings to you a classic movie, The Departed. It has an all-star cast, and in this action thriller movie, you will land in the town of Boston. The state police pitched against the dangerous crime ring of the city is at the center of this movie. It is also a remake of the 2002 movie, titled Internal Affairs. In the lead of this movie, we have Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon.

The Aviator

We bring to you another Martin Scorsese movie recommendation. The Aviator stars Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays Howard Hughes in this 2005 movie. He plays the tycoon with a genius mind, but troubled with a mental illness that threatens to bring him down. The movie bridges between brilliance and darkness.

Inside Man

Helmed by Spike Lee, Inside Man is a 2006 movie. It is a bank heist film and stars Denzel Washington, Jodie Foster, and Clive Owen. The heist is carried out in Wall Street and the events take place within a single day.

Public Enemies

Public Enemies is a 2009 movie helmed by Michael Mann. The movie stars Johnny Depp as John Dillinger. The movie is set in the depression-era. John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, and Pretty Boy Floyd form a gang to bring terror to the city and they give police a tough time.

Collateral

Helmed by Michael Mann, the 2004 movie, Collateral is a masterpiece of American cinema. It is a mild action movie, and it features a stellar cast. It stars Mark Ruffalo, Peter Berg, and Bruce McGill as police detectives and they are pitched against the assassin Vincent. In this movie, Vincent is played by Tom Cruise.

In all of these movies, you will find a taste of the historical, social, and political events. We have curated a special list for you to give a magnificent cinematic experience if you all digging for gangster crime movies on Netflix.

The post Netflix: What are the 5 best gangster movies on Netflix? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.