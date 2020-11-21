Netflix: What are the 5 best comedy shows on Netflix

Netflix premieres some of the best comedy shows that bring to the audience moments of joy, heartbreak, and family struggles in a quest to find happiness. With heartwarming stories, the series beautifully delivers the social message about pertinent themes like sexism, homophobia, racism, mental illnesses.

The comedy shows allow you to delve into the psyche of the characters. If you are looking for the 5 best comedy shows on Netflix, we have prepared a curated list for you.

One day at a Time

With a heartwarming plotline, One Day At A Time is no doubt one of the best comedy shows available on Netflix. The show is a reimagining of the TV classic, Norman Lear’s 1975 sitcom of the same name. With the use of creative humor, it smoothly transforms the theme to weigh on weighty, topical issues. The show stars Rita Moreno as Lydia and Justina Machado as Penelope and they give a stellar performance.

On My Block

Netflix’s On My Block is a coming-of-age teen comedy-drama. This youth sitcom and drama revolves around the story of four bright friends who are quite street-savvy. It is set in a Hispanic and black neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles. The plot provides a heartwarming story of friendship and survival.

Fuller House

Fuller House was released on Netflix in 2016 and is a spin-off of the classic sitcom, Full House which premiered from 1987 to 1995. The sequel brings back to the sequel some of the original cast members. The creator of the original show, Jeff Franklin returns back to helm the sequel to refashion the original series. The family delivers their parenting, romances, and other surprises that life demands from them.

Everything Sucks

Premiering on Netflix, Everything Sucks! is created by Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan. It is a coming-of-age dramedy series about a bunch of disaffected and angry kids. They need to survive in a world that seems to be pre-occupied by clueless and mean adults. The series is a parody of the teen-culture of the mid-1990s.

Feel Good

Mae Martin and Joe Hampson’s masterpiece, Feel Good is a series about a recovering addict and comedian Mae. The series covers the passionate and messy life of Mae as she tries to organize her life.

These comedy-drama series with its warmth and humor will embrace you. This series touches upon the heavier aspects of life and brings to us varied and wonderful stories.

The post Netflix: What are the 5 best comedy shows on Netflix by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.