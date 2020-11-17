Netflix: The top 4 shows to binge watch this Holiday season

If you’re stuck in scrolling through the shows available on Netflix, and can’t decide what to binge-watch next then here’s the list of top 5 absolutely amazing shows with an outstanding cast, excellent plot, and appealing visuals.

The Queen’s Gambit

The mini-series on Netflix is based on the 1983 novel of the same title by Walter Trevis, and it is created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott. The Queen’s Gambit premiered on Netflix on 23 October 2020, and it was an instant hit among the viewers for its brilliant plot and excellent performances by the actors. The Queen’s Gambit is a coming-of-age story that follows the life of an orphan chess prodigy, Beth played by Ann Taylor-Joy, during her quest to become the world’s greatest chess player while struggling with emotional issues, drugs, and alcohol addiction. The series is set in the year 1950s and proceeds to the year 1960s. The Queen’s Gambit is all about finding yourself, struggling with addiction, and most importantly about chess. So, let’s pick up a new hobby and also binge-watch the series!

Master of None

It is an American comedy-drama television series which was released on 6 November 2015 on the global streaming service, Netflix. The series follows the life of Dev Shah played by Aziz Ansari, who is a 30-year-old actor, and it mostly follows his professional and personal challenges in life. Master of None has won three Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award. The series is critically appreciated for its plot, performance, and direction. If you’re looking for lighthearted comedy and romance then Master of None is one for you. The two outstanding seasons of Master of None is available to stream only on Netflix!

Feel Good

Feel Good is a British comedy television series created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampton. The series was released on Netflix on 19 March 2020, and it was appreciated by the audience for the performance by the actors. Feel Good follows the development of George and Mae’s relationship in London. Mae was a drug addict, and George helps her to overcome the addiction by asking her to join the Narcotics Anonymous meetings where Mae meets Maggie who soon influenced Mae, and things start to change. The series is short, funny, romantic, and worth your time to binge-watch this Holiday season.

Dash and Lily

Netflix’s new series, Dash and Lily created by Joe Tracz, is a perfect series to binge-watch this Holiday season. It is a romantic comedy based on the young-adult book titled Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn. The series debuted on Netflix with 8 episodes on 10 November 2020. The story of Dash and Lily follows Lily who writes dares in her red notebook for the reader and leaves it to anyone to find. And that anyone happens to be Dash, who goes on attempting those dares. The series is a whirlwind of romance between these two teenagers in New York City during Christmas.

If you’re looking for some teenage romantic comedy, look no further because Dash and Lily is the perfect series for you!

