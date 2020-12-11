Telepathy which was formerly known as Netflix Party is a new way to watch TV as you sync with your friends online. Teleparty helps you to synchronize video playback. It also adds group chat to Netflix, Disney, Hulu and HBO.

More than 10 million people have joined and use Teleparty to link up with friends as they can sync up to conduct long-distance movie nights and TV watch parties. Here’s how you can join or create your Telepathy!

How to join a Netflix Party?

In order to join a Netflix Party, you will have to make sure that everyone in your group has a Netflix account. After all of your group members log in to Netflix on their computers, you will need to download the Netflix Party extension. Here is how you can do it.

1. Visit netflixparty.com in Google Chrome browser.

2. Click on Get Netflix Party for free.

3. You’ll be redirected to the Google Chrome web store page to download the extension. Click Add to Chrome.

4. Select Add Extension from the pop-up box. You’ll now see a grey NP icon in your browser toolbar.

Here is how you can get started on watching movies or shows with your friends/family online.

1. Open a new tab in your Google Chrome browser and log in to Netflix.

2. Click on the movie or show you would want to watch.

3.You’ll now see that the NP (Netflix Party) icon changes from gray to red. Click the icon and select Start the party. This will make your the host, so you can either select the option which makes you the only controller to pause and play the show, or you can let anyone take control.

4. Copy the URL from the pop-up box and send it to everyone you want to invite to the group.

5. The chat room will appear on the right side of the screen. From there, you’ll be able to see when someone joins the party.

Stream with your friends online and share your emotions with the group as you watch it together.

The post Netflix Party is now Teleparty, stream and watch movies together! by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.