Net Worth of Charles Barkley as of 2020

Charles Barkley, the dexterous and accomplished retired professional basketball player is now serving as the sports analyst in American television. He is an announcer, athlete, actor, author, and also a spokesperson. Being the famous basketball player and a successful author we are now giving an insight into his personal life, career, and net worth. Do follow the article below to know the details.

Early life and childhood days:

Charles Barkley, born in Leeds, Alabama was just a baby when his father abandoned him and his family. His mother, later on, married another man who tragically died in an accident while Charles was just 11 years old. So for his major part of life, he had been without a father. While he was a child, he could not perform that well in sports but in his late years(in his teenage) he was capable of captivating Auburn University’s head coach through one of his best performances in basketball.

He enrolled in the university and got his business management degree. He played there but had other challenges like short height and loads of weight but as time passed he successfully conquered the two.

His career:

He was the fifth contestant to be picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers, for the first round of the 1984 NBA draft, he later became the team and finally the Sixer’s franchise player. While his career was on a hike he endorsed famous brands like Nike, Mcdonald’s, and T-Mobile. He was, later on, invited for the Olympics to play basketball but could not reach the shore. He has also worked as a studio analyst for the NBA since 2000. He has been awarded 3 sports Emmy awards for his incredible work.

Personal life:

Barkley is a one-woman-man and has been committed to just one woman since his marriage despite his ever-increasing fame. He married Maureen Blumhardt back in 1989 and have been raising a daughter together. He has been parallel to Donald Trump and a sheer supporter of Barack Obama. He is also supportive of the gay community and has furthered the idea through his actions.

Net Worth:

The net worth of Charles Barkley as of 2020 is estimated to be $50 million. His salary during his active professional days were $40,3 million. The endorsements companies and Studio analyst at NCB has helped him have a net worth around the above-mentioned sum.

The post Net Worth of Charles Barkley as of 2020 by Areena Handy appeared first on The TeCake.