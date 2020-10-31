NCIS Season 18 is Close, Will Introduce a New Character

NCIS is an American police-action TV series based on a group of fictional special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The show is currently in its 17th season, with the previous 16 successful seasons earning the show an overall IMDB rating of 7.8.

All seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans were left disappointed when the production of season 17 was forced to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems that the wait is now over.

Speculation on NCIS Season 18

The pandemic caused a delay in the release of season 18, which has now been announced to be released on Sunday, November 18.

While not a lot of information has been shared about the upcoming season, we can expect the show’s 400th episode, a milestone, to be packed with lots of drama.

A flashback episode which got delayed due to you know what will also air now, and will take viewers back to the early days of Gibbs and Ducky. The show will resume episode 399 after production halted post the release of episode 398.

What a viewer can expect from season 18?

Fan favorites and main casts such as Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Rocky Carrol, Diona Reasonover, and David McCallum will be retaining their roles. On the other hand, Mario Bello’s Jack will be leaving eight episodes into the new season as per sources. Cote de Pablo’s Ziva will also be absent this season, after having wrapped her story arc in season 17 when she flew to Paris.

Meanwhile, CBS has confirmed that Victoria Platt will join the NCIS cast in the first episode of the new season playing the character of Veronica “Ronnie” Tyler, another special agent.

Her arrival has been confirmed in an image for the premiere episode where she appears to be kneeling over a dead body next to Nick Torres, while Gibbs is standing in the background.

Where to Catch the Show

NCIS airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET during the fall. The episodes can also be streamed on the CBS All-Access app, while older episodes can also be streamed on platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.

