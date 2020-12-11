Being famous through social media is a common trend now and one such model is Natalie Gauvreau. She is an Instagram celebrity and model. She was noticed during the Hockey game when she sat behind the Dallas Stars. However, after spotting her in this, the fans were eager to know who she is. She has also been spotted in the NBC games. She has also done many fashion shows and series in her career life. To know more about Natalie Gauvreau net worth, personal life, career and early life.

Childhood and early life

Natalie Gauvreau was born on December 19, 1985, in Toronto, Canada. There is very little information regarding her family as she keeps them away from the spotlight. She has twin brothers along with three siblings. She studied her high school and did her graduation in real estate course. Natalie has spent her whole life in Canada. She was into fashion a lot even as a teenager. And also mentions in an interview that she was often sent to the principal’s office for violating the dress code.

Personal life and career

Natalie Gauvreau began her career as a model as she wanted to be. She did modelling for magazines like Mixed Magazine. Other careers included acting in series and shows such as Man Seeking Woman, The Love Guru, Max Payne and Phantom Punch. She is also a social media influencer and a fitness freak. She has gained a considerable number of followers in her Instagram account. The model is making an income for herself through her career in acting and modelling.

Also Read: Suzy Cortez: net worth, personal life and career of this Brazilian model

What is the net worth of Natalie Gauvreau?

Natalie Gauvreau is known having a net worth of $500 thousand dollars. However, the model is progressing in the career and so this number is likely to rise even more in the coming years.

The post Natalie Gauvreau: Net worth, personal life and career by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.