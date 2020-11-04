Natalia Dyer: What is the Stranger Things star’s net worth in 2020?

Natalie Dyer is a famous actress known for her role as Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix Horror series, Stranger Things. She is a young American actress. Natalie Dyer was born on January 13, 1995, and had started her career as an actress with her debut role in Hannah Montana in 2009.

Quick facts about Natalia Dyer

Famous as- Actress

Best known for- Nancy Wheeler [ from Stranger Things (2016- present)] Present age- 25 years old (as of 2020)

Birth Place- Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.

Years active- 2008- present

Debut role- Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Nationality- American

Net worth- $2 million

Childhood and Early Life

Natalia Dyer was born in Nashville, Tennessee to father, Allen Miles Dyer, and mother, Karen Dyer Young. The talented actress has obtained a degree in performing arts from the Nashville School of the Arts. After her performing arts degree, she moved to NYU to attend the Gallatin School of Individualized Study from 2013.

What about her career?

Natalia Dyer made her debut role at the age of 12. She was cast as Clarissa Granger in Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009) which is known for starring Miley Cyrus in the lead role.

In 2011, Natalie Dyer got a role in The Greening of Whitney Brown. In 2014, she got a role in the indie movie I Believe in Unicorns.

While she has acted in various Indie and Hollywood movies and tv shows, Natalie Dyer is best known for her role as Nancy Wheeler in the top rating Netflix horror series, Stranger Things. In 2019, Natalie Dyer was cast in the Netflix horror film as Coco in Velvet Buzzsaw.

Personal Life of Natalie Dyer

Natalie Dyer is dating her co-star Charlie Heaton from Stranger Things. Charlie Heaton is cast as Jonathan Byers in the series. In December 2017, they made their first public appearance as a couple during the Fashion Awards in London. The relationship between Natalia and Charlie is going more strong across these years.

Awards and achievements

Natalie Dyer with her cast of the Netflix series, Stranger Things received the “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series” at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards show, on January 29, 2017.

What is Natalia Dyer’s net worth?

Natalie Dyer is worth a whopping $2 million. Natalie Dyer is a talented American actress and has performed dynamic roles in various movies and tv shows to date.

The post Natalia Dyer: What is the Stranger Things star’s net worth in 2020? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.