NASA’s Mars 2020 rover arrives at Florida launch site for July liftoff

The delivery container bring NASA’s Mars 2020 rover prepares for filling aboard an Air Force C-17 transportation aircraft at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, onFeb 11,2020 (Image credit scores: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA’s most recent Mars rover has actually simply left the nest.

The Mars 2020 rover, which is arranged to launch to the Red Planet in July, showed up at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday (Feb 12), after finishing a 2,300- mile (3,700 kilometers) trip from the firm’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, where it was constructed.

“Our rover has actually left the only residence it has actually ever before understood,” John McNamee, NASA’s Mars 2020 task supervisor, stated in a declaration. “The 2020 family members below at JPL is a little depressing to see it go, yet we’re a lot more honored recognizing that the following time our rover requires to the skies, it will certainly be headed to Mars.”

Two U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster freight aircrafts supplied the rover to Kennedy Space Center, together with the spacecraft’s cruise ship phase, descent phase and also Mars Helicopter, a drone that will certainly ride to the Red Planet on the Mars 2020rover

It will certainly go through last launch prep work there for the following couple of months prior to heading over to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Launch Complex 41, where it will certainly launch on an Atlas V rocket on July17

Mars 2020 Assembly, Test and also Launch Operations Manager David Gruel enjoys as participants of his group filled NASA’s following Mars rover onto an Air Force C-17 at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, onFeb 11,2020 The rover was flown to Cape Canaveral, Florida, to prepare for its Julylaunch (Image credit scores: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

