NASA releases highest resolution images of Mars captured by Curiosity Rover

The highest resolution pictures of Mars that were taken by NASA’s Curiosity Rover during Thanksgiving 2019 have been released lately. The highest resolution shots taken by Rover depict an HD panorama of the now not-so-mysterious planet. A panorama shot of 650 million pixels, including the Rover, can be seen without the vehicle alongside 1.8 billion pixel view.

Over 1000 shots that were taken between Nov. 24 to Dec. 1 were used to form HD images. The telephoto lens of Curiosity Rover gave the team all the snapshots of Mars to create the images.

As far as reports are to be believed, all the shots were taken somewhere between 12 pm-2 pm, Mars local time. And the reason behind picking the specific time slot was to make sure that the lighting remained consistent. Besides this, both panoramas were taken at the “Glen Torridon” region, which is on the side of Mount Sharp.

“I finished my steepest ascension ever into’ Greenheugh Pediment.’ It took three drives, and it was worth it. I took this self-portrait before I climbed the hill. That’s why you don’t see my arm on the ground”, said NASA’s Curiosity Rover after sending the selfie from the mountains of Mars to the earth. Rover also said that it took three drives, and it was worth it.

Following the release of the highest resolution shots taken by NASA’s Curiosity Rover during Thanksgiving 2019, the images are now going viral across the world. The images are even shared by stunned social media users.

One of the social media users took the concern to Twitter, and in one of the tweets over the social media platform wrote:

“This selfie was taken by Curiosity Mars rover on Feb. 26, 2020 (the 2,687th Martian day, or sol, of the mission). The crumbling rock layer at the top of the image is “the Greenheugh Pediment,” which Curiosity climbed soon after taking the picture.”