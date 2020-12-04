Nancy Pelosi Net Worth: Who is Nancy Pelosi? How much has she earned in Politics?

If you don’t know about Nancy Pelosi, then you must. She is one of the most important people in the history of the United States. Nancy has been the first and only woman Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Certainly, she has been in the position from 2007 to 2011, and again in 2019. Today, we have brought you some facts about the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi!

Nancy Pelosi’s Life

Nancy Pelosi, or Nancy Patricia Pelosi was born on 26 March, 1940 in Baltimore. She originally belongs to Italy and was the only girl among seven children. Certainly, Nancy has Politician blood as father was a Democratic Congressman from Maryland, who later became Mayor of Baltimore. Hence, Pelosi got engaged in politics at an early age. She studies in Notre Dame and got a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Trinity College.

Source: Twitter

Later, Nancy married Paul Francis Pelosi in 1963. Subsequently, they moved to New York and again to San Francisco. The couple has five children: Nancy, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul and Alexandra. Currently, Pelosi lives in the Pacific Heights.

Nancy Pelosi’s Political Career

As mentioned above, Nancy was involved in Politics from an early age. However, Pelosi began her political career in the 1960s. She interned for Senator Daniel Brewster. After moving to San Francisco, she was elected as a Democratic National Committee member from California in 1976. Moreover, she also served within Democratic Party during the 70s and 80s.

Source: NBC News

Later, Sala Burton designated Pelosi as her successor and she became the 5th District Congresswoman in 1987. She also has represented the 5th, 8th and 12th district throughout the years. Besides, other significant positions held by Pelosi include House of Minority Whip Leader. Finally, as mentioned above, she then became the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Nancy Pelosi’s Notable Moments

During the first term of Trump’s presidency, Pelosi made the announcement of impeachment hearings into the President in September 2019.

Pelosi has been a Democrat throughout her life. Certainly, The American Civil Liberties Union’s Congressional Scorecard gave Pelosi 92% for her voting record on civil liberties.

Moreover, Pelosi has always favored issues like Gun Control, LGBTQ+ rights, abortion rights.

Nancy has been regarded as a highly skilled politician, who is capable of keeping a ‘fractured Democratic party together”.

Also, Forbes has listed Pelosi in 3rd rank in the “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” in 2019.

Nancy Pelosi’s Net Worth

Clearly, Nancy is an important person in the US. Certainly, her salary as the Speaker of House is around $223,500. In addition, all the senators receive a certain write off for D.C. living expenses and travel. They also receive lifetime insurance as well as retirement benefits. As a result, Nancy Pelosi’s Net worth stands at $120 million as of 2020. Moreover, as per her recent wealth disclosure, Nancy and her husband Paul Pelosi’s personal net worth falls between $42 million and $202 million.

