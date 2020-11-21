Namrata Shirodkar an actress who worked in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, English, Malayalam, and Marathi !

Namrata Shirodkar is an Indian actress, producer, and former model. She worked in Bollywood. In the year 1993, she became Miss India. She is best known for her works in Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav: The Reality, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Pukar, etc. Her net worth is estimated to be Rs. 71 crores.

Namrata Shirodkar Early Life –

Namrata was born on 22 January 1972. She is born into a Maharashtrian family of Goan origin. She has a younger sister Shilpa Shirodkar who is also an actress. Her grandmother Meenakshi Shirodkar was one of the notable actresses in Marathi cinema. Meenakshi was the first actress to wear gambol in a pool and a swimsuit. Her close friends and family called her Chinoo.

Namrata Shirodkar Career Life –

Shirodkar worked as a model and she won Miss India in the year 1993. In Miss Universe, she represented India where she finished in 6th place. In the Asia Pacific also represented India and was declared as 1st runners up.

In a brief role as a child artist, Namrata worked with Shatrughan Sinha Shiridi Ka Sai Baba in the year 1977.

Namrata made her debut with a small role in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998). The main cast of the film includes Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna.

Vaastav which was a hit movie Namrata bagged a role in that. Her performance was liked by all, and she became known in Bollywood.

For her role in Pukar Namrata was nominated for IIFA Best Supporting Actress Award.

Other than Hindi, Namrata also worked in Kannada, Telugu, English, Malayalam, and Marathi.

Some of the notable works include – Vamsi, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Hero Hindusthani, Bride and Prejudice, Jab Pyaar Kise Hota Hai, Chora Chitta Chora, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Anji, etc.

Namrata Shirodkar Personal Life –

Namrata is married to Telugu actor Mahesh Babu on 10th February 2005. She is 4 years older than her husband. She is the mother of a son and daughter.

