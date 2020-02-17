MY PEACE… – Sky & Telescope

Science

Tejas Sharma
February 17, 2020

barretosmed

barretosmed@hotmail.com

MUNHOZ – MG – BRAZIL

06/30/2019

Equipment: Canon 6D Rokinon 14 mm 2.4 Single structure 30″ Iso 1600

Was the Earth the hospice of the Universe? (Albert Einstein)

https://www.astrobin.com/full/bgb22 l/0/? nc= individual

Astronomy Pictures: Sky & Telescope Pictures
.FERNANDO MENEZES

About barretosmed

NATURAL OF BARRETOS, I LIVE TODAY IN SAO PAULO. RADIOLOGIST, beginner and also medical ASTRONOMER. ASTROBIN: https://www.astrobin.com/users/Fernando_Menezes/. FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100014419487496 . . . .

