My Father’s Dragon: Netflix’s Irish animated film to premiere in 2021

My Father’s Dragon is an upcoming Irish original content which will feature on Netflix. It is an animated film helmed by Nora Twomey which is slated for a 2021 release.

Produced by Cartoon Saloon, My Father’s Dragon is a 2D animated family feature film. The screenplay is written by Meg LeFauve and John Morgan. This upcoming animated feature film is based on Ruth Stiles Gannett’s children’s novel of the same name.

The upcoming movie is the first novel of the trilogy novel series, Three Tales of My Father’s Dragon. This novel is followed by Elmer and the Dragon, with the next one being The Dragons of Blueland. My Father’s Dragon was previously also adapted in an anime film titled Elmer’s Adventure: My Father’s Dragon which was released in 1997.

When can we expect from Netflix’s My Father’s Dragon release?

My Father’s Dragon movie project was announced by Netflix with Oscar-nominated Nora Twomey, as the director on November 6, 2018. Nora Twomey talks about this animated feature film: “To have the kind of creative encouragement Netflix are providing is an incredible opportunity for our filmmaking team”.

Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures are onboard as the producers of the movie alongwith Tomm Moore and Paul Young of Cartoon Saloon. While the movie is set for a 2021 release, the premiere date for this adaptation of the Newbery-winning children’s books is not announced yet.

This animated film develops the plot around the story of a young boy, Elmer Elevator. He is run-away and he lands on as island, where he rescues a baby dragon.

This Wild Island is where the major events unfold. Elmer is pushed to use his creative imagination which leads him to explore his powers on this island. This also leads him to explore the true meaning of friendship and companionship during this journey, as he and the dragon pair up to explore the adventures on this mystical land.

Is the trailer for the upcoming animated movie available?

As of now, the trailer for the anime adaptation of My Father’s Dragon which is picked up by Netflix is not available yet. Stay tuned with Tecake for more updated details about My Father’s Dragon.

