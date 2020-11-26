Movies on Netflix to watch, no matter how many times you did!

There is one thing that we can do to keep ourselves entertained is by watching movies or shows. Netflix has all kinds of genres starting from romance, horror, thriller, action-comedy, and so on. Some movies may restrain us high in fascination while some take our breath out.

Here are the movies you need to watch on Netflix to experience a new vibe.

Book smart

It is one of the funny films which displays the two teenage friends and their life in high school. It is a coming of age film. The two girls who are nerds and so focused on leading an ideal life with good scores in exams in an order they flunk to enjoy their valuable teenage high school life. They realize it later and decide to dedicate their final day of high school life by attending a night party. Though missing parties and understanding the meaning of life. It is a relaxing movie to watch. And definitely, a must film to be watched by teenagers.

Extraction

Chris Hemsworth’s 2020 blockbuster hit has made its entry initially on Netflix. This action thriller movie is about a black-market mercenary who has nothing to lose and is paid to save the kidnapped son of a captive international criminal. Sooner he was forced to take over a deadly mission.

Veronica

If you are into horror films, then this one’s for you. The film revolves around a girl Veronica, who tries to ouija board during a solar eclipse to summon the spirit of her father. But unfortunately, the experience brings her terror and she eventually loses consciousness and soon it becomes obvious that bad demons are coming for her and will not leave until she dies.

The babysitter

It is for the teen groups who love horror with a combination of humor. A fantasy about a boy Cole with his hot babysitter and a lot of attractive minors. One fine evening, Cole stays awake at his bedtime and gets a concussion by finding out the real story of his hot babysitter and her company. A good eerie film to watch.

Enemy

A mystery movie that exhibits the life of a history teacher Adam. He discovers his doppelganger who turns out to be his enemy. This movie shows his strange secret life where a tricky circumstance had happened.

