Mortal Kombat MOD APK: Download for Free!

Bring the most amazing action game with stunning graphics to your mobile with Mortal Kombat MOD APK . Build your own combat team and fight with your opponents to win the battle. Prove yourself as the strongest amongst all others in the Earth.

The game “Mortal Kombat” was originally developed for PC and Xbox but now this amazing combat game is available for Android Smartphone as well. Read the whole article and download the game using the link provided below and also avail the benefits of MOD features for free.

Details of Mortal Kombat MOD APK

Name Mortal Kombat MOD APK Genre Fighting Size 1.1 GB OS Android 5+ Publisher Warner Bros, International Enterprises Version V3.1.1 MOD Features Available Price Free Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wb.goog.mkx

Introduction:

This is one of the most thrilling action game available online. As it was initially designed only for PCs and Xbox but now after 20 years this game has be developed for Android as well. This game was available and most popular one when we were very young, and yet the craze has not decreased. It has undergone several improvements and updates and the craze for this game is still maintained at same level.

The game play is tough, it can not be won so easily and it is the best part of the game as it increases the thrill to win the combat against the opponent. Certainly, it comprises of difficult challenges. You can play 3 vs 3 combat or create a huge team to fight. The graphics are jaw dropping. Above all, you can customize your game, play quests and also earn rewards.

Moreover, in this MOD APK version of the game we are providing you with more benefits. You can read furthermore about the game in following description. Get the game free of cost from the link provided below.

Game Play of Mortal Kombat MOD APK

The game play is similar to that of its previous versions. You must beat your foe before your energy runs down. In against mode, you are entirely accountable for your victory or defeat. There are, indeed, various types of modes of contrasting game play. Also, managing your role is simple, but you should read the regulating information at least once, such as how to strike, defend, or evade an opposing player pass. Attacking, dodging, and counter-attacking get better as you play more.

Features of Mortal Kombat MOD APK

Amazing Characters:

This game includes lots of amazing characters. Consider yourself as one and play. There are both classic and modern warriors in the game. Kitana, Scorpion, Kano, Ermac, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Mileena, Raiden, among others are among the emerging fighters.

Cassie Cage, Takeda Takahashi, Jacqui Briggs, Kotal Kahn, and others are among the new cast members. There are also online characters that you can get for free. In the story missions, you’ll even come across non-playable characters. Therefore, there are many more to discover.

The tough Competition:

The game has unlimited missions and competitions. You’ll have to finish them within a certain time period to add fun and tension. Player will be fined if they are not pleased. Moreover, if you wish to repeat the challenge, you can forfeit your position or have to pay an additional fee. Of course, once you finish the mission successfully, the score will soar.

You will be rewarded as well if you play well. Increase your strength by transforming into different characters. Exploit each other potential powers and combat with them. Winning will reward you with so many awards, money and powers.

Different Modes:

A game definitely requires couple of modes so that you don’t get bored by playing a similar one. This game gives you the option of either single player mode or multiplayer mode.

It features a number of single-player and online game play modes. 3 Vs. 3, arcade, training, plot, and infinite mode are all available in single-player. In multiplayer game, you can play versus with other team members, team wars etc. But, multiplayer is meant to be played online where you can have a great interaction.

Get a personalized Game:

Play and make the game the way you want. In this game, you can customize your character in a variety of ways. Win fights to illustrate your dominance with an endless range of action-packed Winning Actions, sarcastic Victory Taunts, and title holder War Banners.

The statistic of the character will also be unlocked with further progress in your game. Know more about your character, develop skills and powers to defeat your opposite team members.

The console characters are now in near you; K 11:

The major characters like MK11 JADE and MK11 RAIDEN which were earlier only available on console is now available in your mobile as well. Add the to your team to spice up your team.

Keep defeating to grab rewards and if you are lucky enough you can definitely win this great character SCORPION and enhance your team powers.

The Graphics:

This is one of the main features to be cared for in any game. The graphics enhances the quality and interest towards the game. This game has got excellent graphics. The 3D graphics of this game provides a realistic battling experience.

MOD Features:

Mortal Kombat is definitely available free of cost in the Play Store. But, the limitation is you have to purchase certain in app items with your own pocket money. Perhaps, we are providing you this game free of cost where you do not have to spend a buck to avail all the facilities. The Mortal Kombat MOD Features includes;

Unlimited characters

Unlimited souls

Single Player Mode

Multiplayer Mode

3 v 3 Mode

Unlimited money

K11 characters which were previously available on console only

How to Download:

Firstly, uninstall the already download game from the play store.

Secondly, download this game from the link given below in this article.

Now, select the option from the settings to allow your device to download from unknown sources.

And now install the downloaded game in your smartphone.

Finally, the app with unlimited coins is ready to be played. Enjoy the most popular game now on your smartphone.

Download Link:

APK Link: https://moddroid.com/download/mortal-kombat-13841/1

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Is this game available free of cost?

Yes, this game is available absolutely free of cost and with unlimited coins and characters as mod feature.

2. Is this game safe to play?

Yes, definitely this game is 100% safe to play.

3. Is this game age restricted?

No, there is no as such age restrictions for this game. This game is suitable for all the age groups.

4. Can I share my account with other users?

No, only one account can be used by one player.

5. Will the adds disturb while playing?

Since this game is available with MOD version there will be no adds displayed to annoy you while playing this game.

Conclusion:

As you might have gone through all the features of this game, here the conclusion can be drawn easily. This is one of the oldest game which is still shining high. The craze for the game has not decreased yet. Earlier, this game was only available for bigger devices, but with time the game has undergone several updates and is now finally available for smartphones with no compensation to the graphics.

Perhaps, this game looks easy, it is difficult to play. There are several modes and several characters available. Moreover, the mod features with unlimited coins, characters is another plus point. So, we are suggesting you with this game. Download today for free and enjoy all the free available features.