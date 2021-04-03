Mortal Kombat MOD APK: Defeat and Win! Download for Free!!

The most popular combat game, which has come through a long way is now available for the smartphones as well. Mortal Kombat MOD APK is one of such games which we used to play when we were young. Despite being older now, it has not lost its craziness. This game is still admired by many and we have brought to you the Free version of this game to enjoy on your mobile. Perhaps, it is modified according to the smartphone but there is no compensation to the graphics.

Download today with the link provided below and enjoy the free MOD version of this game!

Details of Mortal Kombat MOD APK

Name Mortal Kombat MOD APK Genre Fighting Size 1.1 GB OS Android 5+ Publisher Warner Bros, International Enterprises Version V3.1.1 MOD Features Available Price Free Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wb.goog.mkx

This most popular game is all about conducting battles and unlocking new characters. The crazy set of K 11 characters is now available on the smartphone version as well.

Similarly, the game is stuffed with unlimited features like 3 vs 3 mode, Multiplayer, Solo player modes, excellent graphics, unlimited coins, characters etc. All you have to do is team up, battle and defeat the opponent team to secure first position in the score boards. This game is addictive yet suitable for all age groups.

Play online, gather friends using this Modded version of this game! Download Today and enjoy the game play.

How to Download Mortal Kombat MOD APK?

Firstly, uninstall the already download game from the play store.

Secondly, download this game from the link given below in this article.

Now, select the option from the settings to allow your device to download from unknown sources.

And now install the downloaded game in your smartphone.

Finally, the app with unlimited coins is ready to be played. Enjoy the most popular game now on your smartphone.

Download Link:

APK Link: https://moddroid.com/download/mortal-kombat-13841/1