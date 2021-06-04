Mission Impossible 7 shut down again dues to COVID positive results!

The production of the new Mission Impossible has shut down once again as COVID results of people on set were found positive. As a result, the crew including Tom Cruise have been self-isolated.

Paramount told the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. The production stated, “We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing… We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

According to the reports, 14 crew members working on the set of Mission Impossible 7 were found positive. Four of them were women dancers, with whom Tom Cruise had shot a night club scene. Sources say that the dancers were “within a couple of meters” of Tom.

“Fourteen crew members have got Covid — most of them are close aides of Tom’s. The whole shooting crew, about 60 people, have all had to self-isolate for 14 days”, a source told The Sun.

The movie is set to be released in May 202, and this delay is badly going to affect the film. The source added, “It’s going to badly affect filming and they’ll be playing catch-up when they finally come back.”

Gone into self-isolation for 2 weeks, Tom Cruise is furious. Last year as well, Cruise had yelled at some of the crew members who weren’t following COVID safety protocols, and warned them to be kicked out out if they didn’t. The source told The Sun, “Tom is absolutely fuming about what’s happened, especially given his rant to his staff last year.

A video of Tom yelling at the crew had also went viral. Last month, Tom Cruise addressed the incident saying, “I said what I said… there was a lot at stake at that point.” However, Cruise also mentioned that he only addressed the “selected people” who were directly involved with the safety violation.

This is the second time that the production of the movie had to be halted. Last year, in February 2020, the production was paused in February 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic had newly emerged. At the time, the shooting was taking place in Italy. However, it resumed in September but got briefly delayed again in October when 12 crew members tested positive.

