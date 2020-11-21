Minions 2 not cancelled but just got a new release date due to Covid !

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Minions 2) is an upcoming American 3D Computer-animated comedy film produced by Illumination. The film is a sequel to the spin-off prequel Minions of 2015. It is the 5th installment in the Despicable Me franchise. The film is directed by Brad Ableson, Kyle Balda, and Jonathon del Val and written by Brian Lynch. The film was supposed to release on July 3, 2020, in the United States but due to Covid, it got delayed. Now it will release on July 2, 2021.

The original film Minions received a mixed review from the critics. Some critics liked the comic aspect of the film and some said title characters were not able to carry the film.

Minions 2 Development –

Universal Pictures and Illumination on January 25, 2017, announced a sequel to their animated film Minions.

On July 19, 2017, it was announced that production.

The title of the film Minions: The Rise of Gru was announced on May 21, 2019.

In February 2020 it was announced that Steve Carell and Pierre Coffin.

Minions 2 What The Audience Can See –

Set just after 2015 film this time set in the 1970s. Felonius Gru (12 years) is growing up in the suburbs. Vicious 6, a fanboy of a supervillain group is shown. Guru makes a plan to become evil enough to join them. Vicious 6 fire their leader Wild Knuckles. After that Guru interviews to become their newest member. Things get worsen when Guru starts stealing. He takes help from Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the other Minions and he becomes the enemy of the apex of evil. Guru and other minions go to an unlikely source for guidance.

Minions 2 Who All The Audience Can See –

Pierre-Louis Padang Coffin as Kevin

Steven John Carell as Felonius Gru

Taraji Penda Henson as Belle Bottom

Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow

Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed

Lucille Frances Lawless as Nunchuck

Hans Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance

Dan Trejo as Stronghold

Russell Edward Brand as Dr. Nefario

Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru

Alan Wolf Arkin as Wild Knuckles

