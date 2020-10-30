Minecraft Potions: How to brew Potions in Minecraft?

Minecraft brewing is used to create different kinds of consumable potions for a wide range of effects, like healing buffs, strength enhancers, and elemental cures when you are pitched against Minecraft mobs and monsters. You can concoct these mixtures by brewing a base ingredient, which is further adapted and enhanced with the help of a modifier or secondary ingredient.

Brewing the potions in Minecraft might seem to be a bit difficult. And if you want to learn the basics, we have listed down a simple guide to make potions in Minecraft.

What are the most common Minecraft Brewing equipment?

You will need a brewing stand in order to add the ingredients together into water bottles.

Cauldron equates to 3 glass bottles and can hold 1 bucket of water or 3 bottles of single potion.

Blaze powder is an essential ingredient which is used to fuel the brewing stand

A glass bottle is a potion container. It is used at a water source to make a water bottle.

A water bottle is made by filling the glass bottle at a water source or cauldron. It is essentially the starting base for all the potions.

How to use a Minecraft Brewing stand?

In order to use a Minecraft Brewing stand, you will have to fill the glass bottles (preferably between 1-3 glass bottles) with water. You can fill it from either a cauldron or a water source. After this, you will have to bring the water bottle(s) into the bottom 3 slots. With the base ingredient, you will have to fill the top spot. Then, finally, for the brewing process using the blaze powder. You will have to repeat the above-listed steps till you get the desired potion.

The base ingredients are mentioned below, along with the potion each ingredient will create. The modifier effect is used to adapt or enhance potions.

Ingredient: Nether Wart

Potion type: Awkward Potion

Modifier effect: None

Ingredient: Redstone Dust

Potion Type: Mundane Potion

Modifier Effect: Extends potion duration

Ingredient: Glowstone Dust

Potion Type: Thick Potion

Modifier effect: Enhances potion potency

Ingredient: Fermented Spider Eye

Potion Type: Potion of Weaknes

Modifier effect: Corrupts a potion, reversing its effects

Ingredient: Gunpowder Splash PotionType: Water Bottle; Modifier effect: Explodes on impact

Ingredient: Dragon’s Breath

Potion Type: Lingering Water Bottle

Modifier effect: Explodes on impact, leaves a damaging cloud

Here’s a list of the secondary ingredient, also called the effective ingredient. The ingredient influences the type of potion that is created.

Sugar- Swiftness

Rabbit’s Foot- Swiftness

Glistering Melon- Healing

Pufferfish Water- breathing

Magma Cream- Fire resistance

Golden Carrot- Night vision

Blaze Powder-Strength

Ghast Tear -Regeneration

Turtle Shell-Water breathing

Phantom Membranes -Slow falling

Fermented Spider -Eye Poison

These basics will help you to make potions in Minecraft, to brew recipes in order to create potions to suit your combat needs.

