Minecraft, How to set up a new world in Minecraft? 

Minecraft, creating your world is an essential step to play the game. And you can’t create as many words as you like. There are many options in this game, which leaves the players to make tough choices.

How do you set-up new worlds?

Open Minecraft on your device or console. If you’re playing on Xbox, Playstation, Windows 10, Android, iOS, or Switch, it all starts with opening Minecraft.

Tap or click on the “Play” button directly below the Minecraft logo on the main menu.

This will bring up a new screen with three tabs. Tap or click on the “Create New” button below the “World” tab.

This might bring up a “Create” screen with some pre-built templates available to buy in the community marketplace. Tap or click on the “Create New World” button at the top of the screen to skip this.

You should now see the “Create World” screen. Name your world by tapping or clicking on the text box underneath “World Name.”

Make sure you configure your world options the way you want. There’s a detailed breakdown of all the options further down below.

Whenever you’re ready, tap or click on the “Create” button on the left-hand side of the screen, below the picture.

This will start to generate your new world. Wait for it to load and then enjoy your time with your new Minecraft world!

How to manage an existing world?

Start by opening Minecraft on your device or console.

Tap or click on the “Play” button directly below the Minecraft logo on the main menu.

This should open up a screen with three tabs along the top. Look for the world you want to manage in the list under the “Worlds” tab, below the “Create New” button.

Tap or click on the “Edit” button to the right of the world’s name. It’ll look a bit like a pencil or crayon writing something down.

This should open the “Edit” screen that looks nearly identical to the initial “Create” screen when you create a new world. Edit any settings or options that you want here.

Once you’ve finished editing your world, just tap or click on the “Play” button to the left of the settings, underneath the picture. This will apply your changes and get your right into the world!

