Minecraft, How to End Portal in Minecraft? 

In Minecraft, to reach the End biome and to find the ender dragon, the user has to create an End portal and it’s the only way left. To reach the End portal the user has to create a frame or they can also discover an already developed stronghold. Minecraft made the process of entering the end biome completely different from the other games. For expiring the portal the user needs two elements.

Elements need to create an End Portal

To End Portal in Minecraft you will need material. That is

12 Eyes of Ender

12 end portal frames

To attain the End biome the user should develop their End Portal using the above-mentioned substances. It is one of the susceptible techniques. The user has to position the portal frames in a sphere around them to build the End Portal while standing in one spot. It is very important to ensure that the Ender Eyes are facing the right direction to enable the portal.

How to End Portal in Minecraft?

MAKE THE FRAME:

Using the 12 end portal frames you need to create the frame for the End Portal. Then you have to add three end portal frames to build one side of the portal and after completing you have to turn to the right side to add three additional end portal frames for the other side of the portal. The green tab end portal frames should be facing the inside portion of the portal. After that, you should turn to the right for adding another three end portal frames for the next side of the portal. Likewise, turn to your right and add the remaining three frames.

ADD THE EYE OF ENDER TO FINISH THE END PORTAL:

After creating the frame your next step is to complete the End Portal. For that, you need to add the 12 Eyes of Ender. By standing in the middle of the portal you should add the Ender Eyes inside each of the end portal frame-blocks. You should step out before placing the last Eye of Ender because it will activate the End Portal and transport you to the End biome. Your End Portal will be activated after adding the last Eye of Ender.

