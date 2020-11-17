Millie Bobby Brown: Who plays Eleven in Stranger Things? What is her net worth?

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Netflix horror series, Stranger Things is a very well known English actress and producer. For her magnificent performance as Eleven, she has received Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2016.

Besides this, she has starred in the movie Enola Holmes (2020), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019).

Quick facts about Millie Bobby Brown

Birth date: 19 February 2004

Present age: 16 years old

Birth Place: Marbella, Spain

Nationality: British

Famous as: Actress

Years active: 2013–present

Net worth: US $10 million

Early life of Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown was born in Marbella, Spain to English parents, Kelly and Robert Brown on February 19, 2004. At age 4, she moved to Bournemouth, Dorset. She later shifted to United States, in Windermere, Florida. The British star of the Netflix sci-fi hit is deaf in one ear. She was born with partial loss of hearing, and then her hearing faded away after years of tubes.

What about her career?

Millie Bobby Brown started her career in 2013, as a guest star in the ABC fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, as Young Alice. In 2014, she starred in BBC America paranormal drama-thriller series Intruders as Madison O’Donnell.

Her breakthrough role was as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things since 2016. In 2016, she starred in the music video for Sigma and Birdy’s single “Find Me”. She made her feature film debut in 2019, with Godzilla: King of the Monsters. She will reprise her role in the upcoming movie Godzilla vs. Kong. She also played the lead in Enola Holmes which was released earlier this year.

What about her personal life?

Millie Bobby Brown was in a relationship with Jacob Sartorius from late 2017 to mid-2018. She has also dated Romeo Beckham post the break up. In late 2019, Brown was in a relationship with the rugby player Joseph Robinson, but they split up after 10 months of dating.

How much is she worth?

Millie Bobby Brown has a net worth of US $10 million. She has amassed this wealth from being the highest-paid actress in the hit Netflix show, Stranger Things. She has also landed several brand endorsements, modelling gigs and film roles.

