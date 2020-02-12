MILKY WAY… – Sky & Telescope

Photographer

barretosmed

Email

barretosmed@hotmail.com

Location of image

Jales, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Date/Time of image

12/28/2019

Equipment

Canon 6D customized Rokinon 14 mm F2.4 50 sec, f/ 2.4, ISO 1600 [sky] 30 sec, f/ 2.4, ISO 1600 [ground]

Description

I made this photo for a single person specifically, the photo was made with a mix of 2 photos, one concentrating on the lactea course as well as the various other concentrating on your home so as not to be damaged. Unfortunately they had a great deal of clouds as well as it obstructed, yet not way too much.

Website

https://www.astrobin.com/full/rp2ra0/D/?nc=user

.

.

.

GROUPS

Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(********************************** )(****************************************** )(********************************************* )(************************************************** )Pictures

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

About barretosmed

NATURAL OF BARRETOS, I LIVE TODAY IN SAO PAULO. MEDICAL, novice as well as radiologist ASTRONOMER. ASTROBIN: https://www.astrobin.com/users/Fernando_Menezes/. FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100014419487496

.

.

.

.