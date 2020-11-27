Miley Ray Cyrus a journey to become teen idol !

Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer. She is noted for her distinctive raspy voice. Her styles include Pop, Country Pop, and Hip Hop. Miley’s personal life, performances, and public image have often sparked controversy and received widespread media coverage.

Miley Ray Cyrus Personal Life –

On November 23, 1992, in Franklin, Tennessee Miley was born. Miley’s father Billy Ray Cyrus is a country music singer. Her parents married the year following her birth. She was born with supraventricular tachycardia (an abnormal resting heart rate). Her parents named her Destiny Hope because they believed she would achieve great things in life. Her nickname was Smiley but later shortened to Miley. In 2008 she changed her name o Miley Ray Cyrus. She had one brother and one sister.

Miley’s maternal siblings are established as entertainers. She went to Heritage Elementary School in Williamson County and Options for Youth Charter Schools. A private tutor thought her on sets. In 2001 her family moved to Toronto, Canada she was then 8 years old. Armstrong Acting Studio in Toronto began her acting and singing lesson.

Miley Ray Cyrus Career Life –

Miley’s 1st role was as Kylie in her father’s television series Doc. For her role as Young Ruthie in Big Fish, she received credit in 2003. Later her mother became her manager and worked to acquire a team to build her career. Jason Morey of Morey Management Group she hired to handle her music career. She also hired her father’s finance manager to be a part of her team.

Miley gave an audition for the Disney Channel television series Hannah Montana when she was 11 years old. She gave the audition for the title character’s best friend but later got the lead role to play. The series released in March 2006. The series was super hit and she was called a teen idol. With Hollywood Records, she signed a four-album recording contract. She distributed her non-Hannah Montanna soundtrack music.

Some of her notable works include – wrecking ball, we can’t stop, adore you, midnight sky, midnight sky, don’t call me angel, mother’s daughter, slide away, Jolene, look what they’ve done to my song, nobody’s perfect, unholy, etc.

