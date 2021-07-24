Mike Mitchell, the “Gladiator” actor, dies at 65!

Actor and bodybuilder Mike Mitchell, famously known for his work in “Gladiator” and “Braveheart” died at the age of 65.

The news was first announced by a rep for Mitchell, who disclosed it to TMZ. Mitchell passed away on Friday in Turkey while on a boat. However, the Mitchell family stated that the actor died due to natural causes. No further details were provided.

Mitchell’s rep told TMZ, “It was very hard to believe… The sudden death of an international actor we managed, an honest person, a real actor, a true friend, my dear friend, has saddened us deeply. I’ve always been honored to be your manager. I wish patience to you wife, dear Denise Mitchell, and your children. Getting to know you and gaining your friendship is invaluable. Sleep in the lights. RIP.”

Mike Mitchell was a Scottish actor, along with a bodybuilder, who was a five-time World Fitness Federation (WFF) champion. Other than that, the 65-year-old actor had also won Mr. Universe two times, and also competed in Britain’s Strongest Man. Additionally, Mitchell had Masters Mr. World titles to his name.

Mike had a great love for sailing. In fact, at the time of his death, Mike and his wife Denise were living in a boat in Turkey.

Before acting, Mitchell had joined the British Armed Forces at the age of 16, where he specialized in explosive devices and bomb disposal. Starting his acting career in 1994, Mitchell starred in great films such as “Braveheart,” “Gladiator,” “The Planet,” “One Day Removals,” “City of Hell,” Life on the Line” etc.

However, after winning several fitness titles, Mitchell suffered from a serious heart attack in 2006, which shifted his focus from body building to acting. Since then, he has worked with excellent actors like Andrew Garfield, Sean Bean, David Morrissey, Peter Mullins, Tara Cardinal, John Henshaw, Billy Murray, Craig Fairbrass and many others.

As the news broke out, Mitchell’s fans and colleagues shared their grief and paid a tribute to the legendary Mike Mitchell. The Scottish director, Mark Stirton, remembered his old pal Mitchell. Stirton tweeted, “Gutted to hear about the death of my old friend and actor in three of my films, Mike Mitchell. So long Big Mike.”

According to his rep, Mitchell is survived by his wife Denise and children.

The post Mike Mitchell, the “Gladiator” actor, dies at 65! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.