Microsoft’s Surface Duo appears in the wild in new video

Microsoft first unveiled its new dual-screen Surface Duo final 12 months, however the firm wouldn’t let anybody contact the Android software program powering the gadget. We not too long ago obtained a better take a look at how Android will run on the Surface Duo due to an emulator, however now one in all Microsoft’s dual-screen units has appeared in the wild. Spotted on Vancouver’s SkyTrain, the Surface Duo {hardware} appears an identical to what Microsoft confirmed again in October, though there’s some hypothesis it might now embody a front-facing flash.

The attention-grabbing a part of this video is how Android runs on the gadget, and the way the OS adapts whenever you’re utilizing a single show or each screens side-by-side. In the video you’ll be able to see a recreation operating on the Surface Duo on a single show, earlier than the proprietor makes an attempt to swipe away and get again into Outlook for Android. The gesture animations seem unfinished right here, however the Duo proprietor additionally makes use of two apps side-by-side briefly.

There’s additionally a short take a look at how apps can span throughout each shows in what Microsoft calls an “prolonged canvas” mode. This received’t be the default for builders, as finish customers should particularly select to increase an app throughout each shows. The default habits will see apps open individually on every show.

The Verge understands that some builders have already got entry to some dual-screen units to create and take a look at apps, which could clarify why we’re beginning to see Surface Duo units out in the wild.

Microsoft has equipped a lot of pointers for dual-screen app builders, and even an Android emulator. The work continues to be very a lot in progress, although, as this video exhibits. Microsoft is now holding a particular developer day tomorrow to dive deeper into dual-screen units, and the firm may also launch a Windows 10X emulator for its Surface Neo gadget.