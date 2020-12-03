Michael Jackson was an American singer, actor, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist who is most popularly known as ‘The King of Pop’, and was regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. He is the eighth children of the Jackson family. MJ made his professional debut in the year 1964 with his siblings. Later he went on for a solo career in music in the year 1971 and rose to stardom with his studio album called, ‘Off the Wall’ which was released in the year 1979.

Through his music and videos, he has popularized the two most complicated yet famous dance steps called, moonwalk and robot. Through his music, sound, and style he has influenced artists of various genres over so many decades. His contribution to music, fashion, dance, society made him a global figure for over four decades. MJ is the most awarded artist in the history of music.

What is the net worth of Michael Jackson?

It is estimated that at the time of Michael Jackson’s untimely death his net worth was around $500 million. He was in debt to the tune of $500 million for the decades of over-spending and over-borrowing. During the years 1985-1995, Michael Jackson earned between $50 and $100 million per year by touring, merchandise, endorsements, and record sales. Even after his untimely demise, he remained one of the most popular and profitable celebrities of all times. To date, MJ has sold over 750 million albums. He spent $30-$50 million on his lifestyle alone which was also racked up with unpaid bills of the lawyers, agents, and publicists. He took out a loan of $380 million to sustain his lifestyle.

Since MJ’s death, his net worth has been brought in over by $700. His executors have sincerely paid back his loans from Sony and secured the future of his music catalog.

The post Michael Jackson: The net worth of the King of Pop by Margret Fadnis appeared first on The TeCake.