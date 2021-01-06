Michael Brooks: How much was he worth before his death?

Michael Jamal Brooks was a famous American talk show host, writer, political commentator, and comedian. He was a progressive political commentator and also the co-host of the podcast “Majority Report”. He died of at a very young age, 36, and his cause of death has been stated as “sudden medical condition”.

Michael Brooks had launched The Michael Brooks Show in August 2017. He was also the co-founder and co-CEO of the software company Atlassian.His book, Against the Web: A Cosmopolitan Answer to the New Right was published by Zero Books in April, 2020. Here’s what you need to know about him.

Quick facts about Michael Brooks

Name: Michael Jamal Brooks

Birth Date: August 13, 1983

Death: July 20, 2020 (aged 36)

Alma mater: Bates College (BA)

Famous as: Talk show host, producer, YouTube personality, podcaster, writer

Net worth: $281 Thousand dollars

What about his early life?

Michael Brooks was born on August 13, 1983. He was from Brooklyn, New York, and he grew up in Hampshire County, Massachusetts. He studied a year at Bennington College, but he transferred and earned a BA in political science from Bates College in 2009. He spent his junior year abroad studying European and Turkish security studies at Middle East Technical University in Ankara, Turkey.

What about his professional career?

Michael Brooks has contributed to a number of hosting shows like, CivicActions, Talking Points Memo, and The David Pakman Show. He came back to NYC in 2012, where he met Sam Seder, and with him he started working for The Majority Report with Sam Seder.

Brooks cohosted 2 Dope Boys and a Podcast in 2016 and in 2017 he started The Michael Brooks Show. In April 2020 till the period of his death, he co-hosted the podcast Weekends with Ana Kasparian and Michael Brooks, in a collab with Jacobin.

How much was he worth in 2020?

Michael J Brooks estimates net worth is to be at least $281 Thousand dollars before his death. He died on July 20, 2020. He was a renowned journalist, intellectual, and political satirist. Brooks sister, Lisha, later confirmed that he succumbed to death due to blood clot. He was an active contributor to the award winning independent political talk show, The Majority Report.

