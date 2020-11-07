Mia Khalifa Net Worth , How much is she Worth in 2020?

Mia Khalifa is a Lebanese-American actress, social media personality, sports commentator, webcam model, and former pornographic actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Khalifa’s popularity in the industry got her hatred in the Middle East. Not only because her adult acts were strictly forbidden by the Islamic religion, but also because she wore a hijab in one of her videos. This video caused Mia to receive many death threats.

How was Mia Khalifa’s early life?

Mia Khalifa is also known as Mia Callista. She was born in Beirut, Lebanon on February 10, 1993. In January 2001, Mia’s family moved to the United States as a result of the chaos in South Lebanon. Mia was raised in what she describes as a very conservative, Catholic, home. She no longer practices the religion. She grew up in Montgomery County, Maryland. She played lacrosse at Northwest Hogh School. After being bullied at Northwest High School, especially after 9/11/01 attacked, she transferred to Massanutten Military Academy. Khalifa attended the University of Texas at El Paso.

How did she start her career?

In October 2014 she entered into the adult film industry and was ranked #1 adult star on a big adult website in December 2014. All the movies she made were filmed over a period of just three months. Today she still occasionally performs as a webcam model and operates a thriving calendar business. Khalifa’s popularity in the industry started hatred in the Middle East. The controversy helped her become number five on the list of “The World’s 10 Most Notorious Porn Stars” by the men’s magazine “Loaded” in July 2016.

In Khalifa’s post-porn career, she worked as a paralegal and bookkeeper in Miami while building followers on social media that allowed her to transition to a social media personality and webcam model. She is also a sports commentator.

How much is Mia Khalifa Net Worth in 2020?

In an interview Mia conducted in August 2019, Mia said that during her entire adult career she earned just $12,000. But the total estimated Net Worth is around $3 million.

