Mia Khalifa: How she withstood her career after getting death threats and achieved numerous heights?

Mia Khalifa is a Lebanese American Media personality and old Pornographic actress and sports commentator right now. The Adult Website PornHub has indicated that Mia Khalifa was the number one ranked performer on their website for the video, and came to be the world’s 10 most famous porn stars in just two months after starting her career as a pornstar.

In 2016, Mia became internationally well-known after acting in so many Porn videos and topped as the most searched person on Google from 2014 to 2017. She made her comeback as a popular social media model even after quitting the Porn industry her popularity didn’t even decline an inch. Mia became a games newscaster and a webcam model where she performs live streams on Twitch. Mia as a sports presenter and a host of many sports-based podcasts and Mia’s net worth is somehow estimated to be 4 million dollars.

In November 2016, on an online request, Khalifa was elected by President Donald Trump as the next United States Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. She is moreover a Tik Toker where a musical duo ’ILoveFriday’ released a diss track called ‘Mia Khalifa’ which became an internet meme after using the song in TikTok which crossed 4 million.

Mia Khalifa’s Family and early life:

Mia was born on 10th February 1993, in Beirut from an authentic family who follows Catholic beliefs strictly and attended her schooling days in a French-language private school. Later her family moved to the United States in 2001 after the South Lebanon conflict they were facing at the time where she lived in Montgomery County, Maryland, and did her schooling at Northwest High School in a German town, Maryland.

In school days, other students bullied her as the Darkest and weirdest girl by stating her religion, and later attended Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia. She graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a BA in history; as it is normal to be independent at the age of 18 in the USA, so Khalifa turned on to be working as a Bartender to finance herself. In 2013, She was married to her high school sweetheart boyfriend but later got separated in 2016 and legally married to a chef celebrity Robert Sandberg on June 10th, 2019, and planned to do an official ceremony in 2020 but failed due to the pandemic.

How Mia entered into the Pornography industry and the reason for quitting it?

At the age of 22-year-old, Mia’s career began in October 2014; when a customer from where she is working, asked her to act in Pornography to see her luck in that industry. Her decision to act in such an industry made her family embarrassed and stopped speaking to her because of her choice. Later in an interview, she comes up with the word that people in Pornography compelled her to do the things which she is opposing.

Her appearance in Pornhub gained over 1.5 million views and became the No. 1 ranked performer on their website. Khalifa received death threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant after her video where she did a threesome while wearing a Hijab which is one of the reasons to resign from the pornography industry.

