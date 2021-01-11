Melissa Benoist: What is her story towards fame and money?

Melissa Benoist is popular for her role in Supergirl of the DC Comics. Apart from this, her popularity rose from her portrayal of the character Marley Rose in the television series Glee. Other movies she has been part of are Tennessee, Whiplash, Danny Collins, The Longest Ride, and Band of Robbers. Moreover, she made her debut in this industry at a young age. Her role as the titular character in the DC franchise gained her a lot of popularity. However, she had also been in the spotlight due to a lot of relationship issues with her previous partners. Continue this article to know more about her childhood, personal life, career and net worth. Let’s get to know some quick facts about Melissa before that.

Quick facts about Melissa Benoist

Renowned for her characters in Supergirl and Glee

Born on: October 4, 1988

Age: 32

Profession: actress, singer

Married to Chris Wood

Kids: 1

Siblings: Jessica, Kristina along with five half-siblings

How She Rose to Fame?

Melissa Benoist was born in Harris County, Texas to Julie and Jim Benoist. Her father was a physician. However, her parents divorced when she was young. Her two sisters are Jessica, a novelist and Kristina who is an ecology scientist. She lived with her mother after the separation. However, Melissa made her debut into the industry through her role in Tennessee. Later, she played guest roles in shows like Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Blue Bloods, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Wife, and Homeland. However, she gained her popularity after taking up the role in the musical comedy-drama Glee. Her other roles are in Whiplash, Danny Collins, The Longest Ride, and Band of Robbers. Melissa was also nominated for Teen Choice Award for Glee.

Personal Life

Melissa Benoist initially was married to Blake Jenner, who was her co-star in Glee. Later the couple got divorced due to irreconcilable differences. She had faced domestic abuse from her ex-husband. However, later she married Chris Wood in 2019.

Net worth of Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist has a net worth of $4 million. She has just begun her career as an actress and so this number is bound to increase in years to come. Moreover, she has also been appreciated for her role as the titular character in Supergirl.

