Megan Thee Stallion whose rapping is in the blood !

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. When videos of her freestyle became popular on Instagram she first garnered attention. She is a full-time college student as well as a choreographed dancer and model. She has many awards in her name. Her net with estimated to be $million dollars.

Megan Thee Stallion Early Life –

Megan was born on February 15, 1995, in San Antonio, Texas. But her birth family moved to Houston. Her mother Holly Aleece Thomas was a rapper. She rapped under the name of Holly-Wood. Megan would go along with her mother to the recording session. At the age of 14, the family moved to Pearland, Texas where she lived till the age of 18.

At the age of 16, Megan started writing raps. She informed her mother first that she wanted to take rapping as a career but her mother told her she can only do it when she attends 21 years of age. In 2013 she graduated from Pearland High School. She then joined Prairie View A&M University where started uploading videos of her freestyling on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion Career Life –

Megan released her debut single “Like A Stallion” in April 2016. Later the song served as the lead and titular single of the SoundCloud exclusive on-commercial mixtape of the same name. Then she released other mixtapes as well (Rich Ratchet 2016, Megan Mix 2017). Make It Hot the commercially released mixtape is her professional solo debut. Last Week in HTx of 2017 became her most successful single of that time. It had several million views on Youtube.

In the year 2018 Megan signed with 1501 Certified Entertainment. It is an independent label owned by Carl Crawford (former basketball player) in Houston. She was the 1st female rapper on the label. SXSW she formed in March 2018. Her other major songs include – Tina Snow (2018), Big Ole Freak (2019), Is It Love This Time (2019), Fever (2019), Realer (2019), Hot Girl Summer (2019), Cash Hit (2019), Daimonds (2020), Savage (2020), Wap (2020), Captain Cook (2020), Girls in the Hood (2020), etc.

Awards received by Megan – American Music Award (2020), Apple Music Award (2019, 2020), BET Awards (2020), BET Hip Hop Awards (2019, 2020), Billboard Music Award (2020), etc.

