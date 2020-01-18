Meet Mal Reynolds’ mom in ‘Firefly: The Outlaw Ma Reynolds’ (preview)

Serenity captain Mal Reynolds sees his mom in the one-shot comics “The Outlaw Ma Reynolds” from Boom!Studios (Image credit report: Boom! Studios)

Fans of Captain Malcolm Reynolds in the sci-fi TELEVISION program “Firefly” currently have a look of his household background–in comic kind.

Boom! Studios and also 20 th Century Fox co-released “Firefly: The Outlaw Ma Reynolds” Wednesday (Jan 15), which is planned as a one-shot quantity considering the background of Reynolds’ mom.

The comic is a follow-on to “Firefly”, the room western tv collection by Josh Whedon that ran in between 2002 and also 2003 and also still stays prominent amongst its “browncoat” followers at various other occasions and also comic conventions. Much of the collection handled the occasions complying with the imaginary Unification War, which was battled in between the Union of Allied Planets and also the Independent Planets from 2506 to 2511, according to the Firefly wiki. The Reynolds household got on the shedding side of the fight.

“Captain Malcolm Reynolds– burglar, smuggler, resistance boxer, and also currently captain of a team of derelicts completely on the limits of the ‘knowledgeable– had not been birthed an outlaw, yet he drops by it truthfully,” reviews a Boom! Studios summary.

“Turns out, his mom, the well known Maude Reynolds, goes to the top of the Alliance’s Most Wanted, and also if Mal does not reach her initial, the Alliance will! Kicking off a brand-new year of Firefly, uncover the secret background of Mal and also his mom, what that will certainly suggest for the remainder of the ‘knowledgeable … and also a brand-new developing battle to finish all battles.”

The innovative group behind the brand-new comic consists of compose Greg Pak (“Ronin Island”), musicians Davide Gianfelice (“Nightwing”) and also George Kambadais (“The Black Ghost”), colorist Joana Lafuente (“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth”), and also letterer Jim Campbell (“Abbott”, “Coda”.)

The major cover is by prize-winning musician Ethan Young (“Nanjing: The Burning City”) and also alternative covers by musicians Ming Doyle (“The Kitchen”) and also Michael Walsh (“Black Hammer/Justice League”). You can see a sneak peek with no tale looters listed below.

You can locate the brand-new publication at your neighborhood comics store (usage comicshoplocator.com to locate the closest one) or at the Boom Studios webstore. It’s additionally readily available electronic kind, you can select it up from comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and also Madefire.

