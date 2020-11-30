Meek Mill: How much is the American Rapper worth in 2020?

Robert Rihmeek Williams professionally famous with his stage name Meek Mill, is a very well known American rapper, songwriter, and activist. Meek Mill is a hip-hop artist and his first studio album, Dreams & Nightmares had reached the second position on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Meek Mill had started a rap group called The Bloodhoundz at the age of eighteen. He was besy known for his association with Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group and also for his song “Young & Gettin’ It.” Here’s what you need to know about him.

Quick facts about Meek Mill

Name: Robert Rihmeek Williams

Stage name: Meek Mill

Birth Date: May 6, 1987

Present age: 33 years old

Birth place: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.

Genres: Hip hop

Famous as: Rapper, songwriter, activist

Years active: 2003–present

Net worth: $20 Million

What about his early life?

Meek Mill was born on May 6, 1987, in South Philadelphia to Kathy Williams. Meek lost his father at the age of five apparently during an attempted robbery. He had a rough childhood. From a young age, Meek Mill was into hip-hop and he was inspired by the family musicians and local figures like Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Chic Raw, and Vodka.

What about his career?

Kickstarting his career as a rapper, Meek Mill joined with his friends to form the group called Bloodhoundz. They released mixtapes in the latter half of 2000s. Meek also initiated solo works, beginning in 2006 with The Real Me and its sequel. This landed him offers from from Warner Bros. and T.I.’s Atlantic-affiliated Grand Hustle and he signed with Grand Hustle in 2008.

Meek Mill’s collaboration with Rick Ross, “Tupac Back” and “Ima Boss,” had hit the ranking in the Billboard rap chart. His debut album Dreams and Nightmares had entered the Billboard 200 at number two. He has also contributed to the tracks of Kid Ink, DJ Khaled, and Jazmine Sullivan.

His EP Legends of Summer, landed in the Top Ten, and his combative-as-ever and triumphant fourth album, Championships is very well acclaimed which was also nominated in the Best Rap Album category for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

What about his personal life?

Meek Mill has three children. Lately this year, with his girlfriend, Milan Rouge, they welcomed their child on the rapper’s 33rd birthday.

How much is Meek Mill worth?

Meek Mill has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2020. He is an American Battle rapper and songwriter. Meek Mill is hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of rap’s few voices for the everyman,” which truly speaks of his eminence.

The post Meek Mill: How much is the American Rapper worth in 2020? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.