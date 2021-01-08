Matthew Perry: What is the net worth of this Friends series celebrity?

Matthew Perry is more familiar to us as the ever sarcastic Chandler Bing from the series Friends. The character has entertained us all with his sense of humour and sarcasm. However, he is also an executive producer, screenwriter, and playwright. His other roles are in movies like Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again. Matthew was also the co-creator, co-writer, executive producer and actor in sitcom Mr. Sunshine. Before getting his role in the TV series Friends, he acted in small roles in other shows. To know more about his early life, spouse, kids, career and net worth, read more of this article. Let’s get to know some quick facts about him before that.

Quick Facts About Matthew Perry

Renowned for his role as Chandler Bing

Born on: August 19, 1969

Age: 51 years

Profession: actor, comedian, executive producer, screenwriter, and playwright

Partner: Molly Hurwitz

Kids: none

Siblings: none

How He Rose to Fame?

Matthew Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts. His parents are Suzanne Langford and John Bennett Perry. His parents both had well-paid jobs. His mother was a journalist and secretary to former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Further, his father was an actor and model. However, his parents decided to get separated before he turned one. Later, at the age of 12, his mother married Keith Morrison, a journalist. He wanted to pursue acting since he was young. He did his education from The Buckley School.

He received his first role at the age of 18 when he got a role in “A Night In The Life Of Jimmy Reardon”. Later, he played a character in “Second Chance”. Matthew had his big break after his role in Friends as Chandler Bing. However, he was not offered this role initially due to other commitments but later landed in the series. He even got an Emmy nomination for this role.

Personal Life

Although Chandler Bing never got many girls to date, Mattew sure has dated quite a few famous celebrities. He has dated Yasmine Bleeth, Julia Roberts and Lizzy Caplan. At present, he is engaged to Molly Hurwitz, a literary manager.

Net worth of Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry has a net worth of around $120 million. The Friends cast had a salary of $1 million for each episode in the last two seasons. And so, we can say they have all earned quite a fortune from the show and even now they earn royalties and streaming deals from the show.

