Matthew Perry and fiancé Molly Hurwitz break up!

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz have ended their engagement, confirms Matthew Perry himself. The couple officially broke up as Matthew Perry stated the news in an exclusive statement to People.

In a statement to People, Perry said, “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them.” “I wish Molly the best,” Perry added.

Matthew Perry (51) and Molly Hurwitz (29) began their relationship in 2018 and despite the age gap, the couple stood strong. They got engaged in November 2020. Back then, Perry had said, “I decided to get engaged… Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

However, the couple has now called it quits. The news of Perry and Hurwitz’s separation came seven months after their engagement. No further explanation was given by the Friends star, and he hasn’t addressed the decision on his social media platform either.

There is no statement from Molly Hurwitz either.

Besides, some people might have already speculated something as Matthew Perry, who is quite active on Instagram, hasn’t posted a photo with Molly for a long time. In fact, the last post on Matthew’s profile featuring Molly was in December 2020, in which she can been wearing his limited-edition apparel collection inspired by “Friends” to support COVID-19 relief.

Also, the news came a month after Kate Haralson, a 20 year old Tik Tok user revealed matching with Perry on a dating app called Raya in May 2019. She also shared a video of Perry and herself Facetiming where they played 20 questions. At one point, Perry even suggested Kate that she should come over once she gets vaccinated.

Soon after the news of their split surfaced, people showed their views on Twitter. Some of the people felt sorry about their breakup. One Twitter user wrote, “Matthew Perry and his fiancée split up, so maybe that’s why he seemed so quiet and awkward during the reunion?”

Apparently, in the special Friends Reunion, fans observed something odd with Perry’s behavior and his slurry speech. As a result, the speculation about his drug issues resurfaced to indicate that he might be back to it. But, now with the news of Perry and ex-fiancé Molly’s split, people are linking Matthew’s appearance on the reunion with the breakup.

However, as said above, no specific reason is stated by any of them.

