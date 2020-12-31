Matthew Mcconaughey: How did he rise to fame?

Matthew David McConaughey is a very well known American actor and producer. His breakout role was in 1993 high-school comedy Dazed and Confused directed by Richard Linklater. He then went on to expand his career with supporting roles in films like Angels in the Outfield, Boys on the Side, and Lone Star.

With his good looks and charming personality, McConaughey has played the role of the clean cut heartthrob in various rom-coms. This includes movie like The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, Fool’s Gold and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. Matthew Mcconaughey is one of the most iconic actors of the last few decades.

Quick facts about Matthew Mcconaughey

Name: Matthew David McConaughey

Birth Date: November 4, 1969

Age: 51 years old

Birth Placw: Uvalde, Texas, U.S.

Alma mater: University of Texas at Austin (BS)

Famous as: Actor, producer, college professor

Years active: 1991–present

Spouse(s): Camila Alves(m. 2012)​

Children: 3

Net worth: $140 million

What about his early life?

Matthew McConaughey was born on November 4, 1969, in Uvalde, Texas. From a very young age, he was interested in sports. He played golf and tennis at his school, Longview High School. He was also popularly voted as the “Most Handsome Student.”

McConaughey also lived in Australia for a year, in Warnervale, New South Wales in the year as a Rotary Youth Exchange student. He had attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film.

What about his professional career?

McConaughey began acting career in 1991, as he appeared in student films and commercials in Texas. He had also directed short films such as Chicano Chariots in the year 1992. In 1993, he appeared in Richard Linklater’s movie Dazed and Confused. Even though his role was brief, it is considered to be his breakthrough role.

Matthew Mcconaughey’s top 10 roles as in the movies, Killer Joe, Dallas Buyers Club, A Time to Kill, Mud, Interstellar, The Lincoln Lawyer, Magic Mike, Dazed and Confused, The Wolf of Wall Street and Tropic Thunder.

How much is he worth in 2020?

Matthew Mcconaughey’s net worth is estimated to be around $140 million. Matthew McConaughey is an American actor and producer. He has portrayed some of the most iconic roles in his career and is one of the most common faces in the classic rom-coms of the 90s.

The post Matthew Mcconaughey: How did he rise to fame? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.