Matt Smith: How much is he worth in 2020?

Matthew Robert Smith, famously known as Matt Smith is an English actor. Matt Smith is popular for his role as the 11th incarnation of the Doctor in the iconic science-fiction adventure series Doctor Who (2005). Smith was cast by Steven Moffat for this role. He also gained prominence for playing Prince Philip in the Netflix series The Crown.

Matt Smith made his television debut in The Ruby in the Smoke (2006). For his role in The Crown, he has received the nomination for Primetime Emmy Award. Here is a brief account of his life and career.

Quick facts about Matt Smith

Name: Matthew Robert Smith

Birth Date: 28 October 1982

Age: 38 years old

Birth Place: Northampton, England

Famous as: Actor

Years active: 2003–present

Net worth: $9 million

What about his early life?

Matt Smith was born in Northampton, Northamptonshire, England, on October 28, 1982. He attended the Northampton School for Boys and was a part of the school production of Twelve Angry Men, which sparked a love of acting in him. He joined the National Youth Theatre in London, and his performances includes titles like Murder in the Cathedral and The Master and Margarita. He has studied drama and creative writing at the University of East Anglia.

What are the significant highlights of his career?

Matt Smith has appeared in Philip Pullman’s Sally Lockhart Mysteries, 2006’s Ruby In the Smoke and 2007’s The Shadow Of The North. He has also appeared in ITV’s 2007 drama The Secret Diary of A Call Girl, which ran for four years.

After his part in the famous TV series, Doctor Who, he left it to launch a successful career on television. This includes his role as Prince Philip on Netflix’s The Crown, as well as on stage with Lungs.

What about his personal life?

Matt Smith was in a relationship with Brazilian actress and singer Mayana Moura from the year 2008 to 2009. He has also dated the model Daisy Lowe, and was in an on/off relationship from 2010 to 2014. From the year 2014 to 2019, Smith was in a relationship with Downtown Abbey and Baby Driver actress Lily James.

What about his net worth?

Matt Smith has an estimated net worth of around $9 million in the year 2020. For his lucrative earnings, he owes his fortune to smart stock investments and substantial property holdings, apart from his dynamic career as an actor of the Hollywood industry.

