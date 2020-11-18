Marvel movies order: What is the best order to watch the movies in MCU?

With a total of 23 titles that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you might be wondering how they fit in together and what might be the best order to binge on it.

So, if you are keen on watching the Marvel movies, we have put together two viewing orders: the Marvel movies in order of chronological events, and the Marvel movies in order of release dates in theatres. Both of them are ideal ways of binging on the franchise. Here’s how you should watch the Marvel movies.

In order of release date

To watch Marvel movies in chronological order of the release date, you need to follow the release of the movies in different Phases, and the phase have an arc of storyline that is semi-contained. There are three phases till now, and we have prepared a list of what is coming in Phase 4.

Marvel movies Phase one

Iron Man (May, 2008)

The Incredible Hulk (June, 2008)

Iron Man 2 (May, 2010)

Thor (May, 2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (July 22, 2011)

Avengers Assemble (May 4, 2012)

Marvel movies Phase two

Iron Man 3 (May, 2013)

Thor: The Dark World (November, 2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April, 2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (August, 2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (May, 2015)

Ant-Man(July, 2015)

Marvel Movies Phase three

Captain America: Civil War (May, 2016)

Doctor Strange (November, 2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May, 2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (July, 2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (November, 2017)

Black Panther (February, 2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (April, 2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July, 2018)

Captain Marvel (March, 2019)

Avengers: Endgame (April, 2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (July, 2019)

Marvel movies Phase four (upcoming)

Black Widow (7th May 2021)

The Eternals (5th November 2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (9th July 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (24th March 2022)

Untitled third Spider-Man movie (17th December 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (11th February 2022)

Ant-Man 3 (TBC)

Black Panther 2 (TBA)

Blade (TBA)

Captain Marvel 2 (TBA)

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (TBA)

Fantastic Four (TBA)

In chronological order

Here’s the order of movies in order of chronological events.

Captain America: The First Avenger (1942)

Captain Marvel (1995)

Iron Man (2010)

Iron Man 2 (2011)

The Incredible Hulk (2011)

Thor (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2012)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016-2017)

Black Widow (2017)

Black Panther (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2017)

Avengers: Endgame (2018-2023)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2023)

So, if you ready to get set on a Marvel movies marathon, you can follow any of this order.

The post Marvel movies order: What is the best order to watch the movies in MCU? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.