Marvel Movies: How to make a sequence of these movies?

The highest make gross film franchise is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also known as MCU. It features a series of American superhero movies. These movies are produced by Marvel Studios and the characters are based on the marvel comics that we see. Since 2007, there has been the production of films and together 23 films have been released. The gross it makes at the global box office is $22.5 billion. Out of all the movies of this franchise, Avenger’s endgame is still the highest grossed movie.

All the films of the franchise are produced by Kevin Feige along with some other producers. The writing and direction part is handled by many individuals. The main actors of these movies have willingly signed contracts to appear in numerous films.

How is the Marvel movies released?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe releases its movies in different phases. The grouping of the films is called ‘phase’. Iron man released in 2008 is the first film of phase 1. It was then followed by various other movies. The second phase started with a movie named Iron man 3 released in 2013. In 2016, the first film of phase three released named Captain America: civil war. All the three phases when taken together it is called the “The Infinity Saga”.

The fourth phase includes movies that are yet to come. The production is done and the movies will release soon in upcoming years.

Chronological order of all Marvel movies

If you are a fan of Marvel movies and you are constantly wondering where to start then this piece of writing can definitely help you. The time of release and the time gap, with over 20 movies in the franchise, it is quite confusing. So let’s just find out the movies in order.

The First Phase

Iron Man – 2008

The Incredible Hulk – 2008

Iron Man 2 – 2010

Thor – 2011

Captain America: The First Avenger – 2011

The Avengers – 2012

The Second Phase

Iron Man 3 – 2013

Thor: The Dark World – 2013

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 2014

Guardians of the Galaxy – 2014

Avengers: Age of Ultron – 2015

Ant-Man – 2015

The Third Phase

Captain America: Civil War – 2016

Doctor Strange – 2016

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 – 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 2017

Thor: Ragnarok – 2017

Black Panther – 2017

Avengers: Infinity War – 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp – 2018

Captain Marvel – 2019

Avengers: Endgame – 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 2019

The Fourth Phase (Yet to release)

Black Widow (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ( 2021)

Eternals ( 2021)

Spider-Man 3 (2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

