Martin Lawrence: What is the net worth of the famous comedian?

Martin Lawrence is a well-known actor and stand up comedian who is famous for his roles in shows like “What’s Happening Now!!”, “Do the Right Thing”, “Martin”. Along with this, he has also performed various sitcoms for which he has also faced several issues. He has also worked as a producer. This article covers everything about his early life, wife, kids, career and net worth. Continue reading to know some quick facts about Martin Lawrence.

Quick Facts about Martin Lawrence

Renowned for being an actor and stand up comedian

Born on: April 16, 1965

Age: 55 years

Profession: Actor, the producer, stand up comedian

Married to Patricia Southall and Shamicka Gibbs

Children: Iyanna Faith and Amara Trinity

Siblings: 5

How He Became Famous?

Lawrence was born in Frankfort, Germany. His parents are Chlora and John Lawrence. His father worked in the military and his parents got a divorce when Martin was 8 years old. Chlora worked several jobs to support her family as a single mother. He went to Eleanor Roosevelt High School and Friendly High School. The celebrity was good at boxing while he was young. Since he did not come from a good financial background, he worked various odd jobs to earn some income. Martin also did several stand-ups during this time and got his breakthrough after performing in New York’s Improv’s showcase. He then went to perform in “Star Search”. However, he did not win the show but later got a chance in other shows like “What’s Happening Now!!”, “Do the Right Thing”, “Def Comedy Jam” and also his own sitcom called “Martin”.

Personal life

Martin Lawrence was married to 1995’s Miss Virginia, USA, Patricia Southall. The couple had a daughter named Jasmine Page. The two broke it off in 1997. The same year he married Shamicka Gibbs. They have two children, Iyanna Faith and Amara Trinity. In 2012, they got a divorce too.

Also Read: Martin Lawrence: What’s the actor’s NET WORTH and personal life?

The net worth of Martin Lawrence

Martin Lawrence has a net worth of $110 million. He acquired this through his career in acting and entertainment business.

The post Martin Lawrence: What is the net worth of the famous comedian? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.