Ather of yank rapper Eminem, Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr, also referred to as Bruce, died on Wednesday at the age of 67, reported People. Purportedly, Mathers died near Fort Wayne , Indiana, after he suffered an attack at his home. However, the particular explanation for death remains unclear.

Personal Life:

The 46-year-old rapper had a strained relationship together with his father and said he never met him, who took to media in early 2000 to succeed in bent him. Eminem regularly talks about the connection together with his father in his songs.

What did Debbie Nelson write to Bruce:

Debbie Nelson, Eminem’s mother, mentioned in her 2008 memoir My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem that her marriage with Bruce turned sour as he allegedly turned physically abusive and she or he split with him after Eminem’s birth.

“He never knew his father, and that i did all I could to form up for it. I wanted Marshall to possess a relationship together with his father… but Bruce didn’t want to understand,” Nelson wrote.

What Eminem told Rolling Stone about:

In 2014, Eminem told Rolling Stone that he was raised by his paternal relations, but he was often skipped when his father would call their home. “A lot of times he’d call, and I’d be there — maybe I’d get on the ground coloring or watching TV — and it wouldn’t care nothing for him to mention, ‘Put him on the phone,’” he recalled.

“He could ask me, let me know something. ‘Cause as far as father figures, I did not have any in my life,” he said.

Eminem to his Dad:

After Eminem shot to fame, Bruce attempted to succeed in bent him telling The Mirror newspaper in 2001 that he’d tried searching him for years but thanks to his constant movement, it became difficult.

“I desperately want to satisfy my son and tell him I really like him. I’m not curious about his money. I just want to speak to him. I would like him to understand that I’m here for him if he lets me back in his life,” Bruce told the paper. However, Eminem wasn’t impressed and said within the same article that he regularly wrote letters to him but they were returned unopened.

“My father? I never knew him. I’ve never even seen an image of him,” he said. “Heard my dad is trying to urge in touch with me, but not now. Never got one letter. I never got anything from him and that i think he could have a minimum of tried to write down. He could have done something – made an attempt,”

